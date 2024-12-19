Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams: Michigan community brings joy to kids in hospital

The Michigan community gathered outside Corewell Health Children's Hospital for the sixth annual "Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams" event.
According to ABC News, earlier this week on December 6, 2024, residents of Michigan spread holiday joy to the young patients in the hospital to shine light outside the hospital and to show them that they are not alone.
As per FOX2, Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams has been celebrating for the past six years. Every year, a crowd gathers outside the Corewell Health Children's Hospital in Royal Oak and cheers young patients.
Kathleen Grobbell, Moonbeans co-leader, said, “For some reason, this program really touches the hearts of a lot of people in our community, and they come out year after year, and they stand in the cold, and they bring their family and their friends.”
“We have school groups and church groups and sports teams and all kinds of people that come out and do this every year. I think it’s an easy way to give back. You can come out for just a short period of time. It’s a small effort,” she continued.
Furthermore, Lisa Muma, Moonbeans Co-Leader, noted that “twinkling lights” told children in the hospital that they “really are out” and they are not alone during the holidays.