'The Simpsons' makes major announcement on its 35th anniversary

The Simpsons, on the occasion of its 35th anniversary on December 17, has made a major announcement.
As per The Independent, The Simpsons will no longer be broadcast on Channel 4 after airing on the network for 20 years.
The American sitcom, The Simpsons is widely known for its future predictions, which have been astonishing people with their accuracy over the years.
It announced that starting in January next year, the show will no longer be broadcast in its usual weekday time slot.
Instead, the broadcaster has decided to move the show to E4, starting with season 32.
New seasons, including season 36, will first be available on Disney+ before being broadcast on E4.
Additionally, these new seasons will be accessible on Channel 4’s streaming service for a limited time period.
Polly Scates, who is in charge of acquisitions at Channel 4, explained, “The move was embracing the generational shift that is taking place in TV viewing to reach younger viewers, who engage with both the popular entertainment channel E4 and streaming platforms.”
She went on to share, “The Simpsons and Channel 4 have a historic relationship, and I’m delighted that we will continue to bring this much loved and iconic series to our audience.”
Polly further elaborated, “In an evolving market, collaboration has never felt more important, and it’s been a pleasure working with Disney Entertainment to bring the latest seasons to UK viewers, who can now watch the show on E4 and C4 Streaming once it has aired on Disney+.”
The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening. Since its debut on December 17, 1989, 774 episodes of the show have been broadcast.