Kew gardens announces official naming of 149 new plants, 23 fungi in 2024

This year has seen many new discoveries, including some plants and fungi that were previously unknown and had never been seen before.
As per Sky News, the newly discovered plants and fungi have now been officially named by scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.
Among the 149 newly discovered plants and 23 fungi found around the world, some of them include toadstools with tooth-like features from the UK and climbing plants from tropical Asia.
Among the newly discovered species, a ghostly palm from Borneo, lianas with a marzipan scent and a bracket fungus found in Buckinghamshire are believed by scientists to be some of the most interesting discoveries.
Senior research leader in Kew's Africa team, Dr Martin Cheek said, "The devastating reality is that, more often than not, new species are being found on the brink of extinction and it's a race against time to find and describe them all.”
He added, “Biodiversity loss is a crisis that affects us all: every unknown species we lose could have been a potential new food or new medicine that we never even knew existed."
The report suggests that scientists often collaborate with international partners to protect plants by including them in a network of critical plant areas (IPAs), which are designated for plant conservation.
Occasionally, scientists gather plant material so that horticulturists at Kew Gardens in west London can cultivate and breed these plants.