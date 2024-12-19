World

When will the winter solstice hit and bring shortest day of the year?

Mark your calendar for the longest night and shortest day, as the winter solstice is approaching

  • December 19, 2024
The winter solstice on December 21 marks the shortest day and longest night of the year.

As per multiple outlets, after this date, the days in the Northern Hemisphere will begin to have slightly more daylight each day, continuing until late June.

On that particular day, the amount of daylight in London will last for seven hours and 49 minutes.

The solstice, also referred to as Yule, is a festival that celebrates light and marks the symbolic renewal of the sun.

Winter solstice is a celebration celebrated worldwide for thousands of years.

The amount of daylight will initially increase by just a few seconds each day and over time this increase will become more significant, reaching about three minutes per day by March.

During the solstice, the Earth is tilted at its maximum angle either towards or away from the sun.

This extreme tilt causes the shortest day and longest night in one hemisphere and the longest day and shortest night in the opposite hemisphere.

Earth’s tilt causes the Northern and Southern hemispheres to receive different amounts of sunlight.

As a result, the lengths of day and night are most unequal during this time.

