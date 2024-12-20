Want to fight depression? Walking more could be your secret weapon

Do you know that walking can help reduce depression?
A new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open found that people who walk more daily tend to have fewer symptoms of depression.
Lead author of the study Dr. Bruno Bizzozero-Peroni, a postdoctoral researcher at the Health and Social Research Centre, University of Castilla-La Mancha in Spain said in a statement, “Our study provides further evidence that encouraging people to be active, regardless of the type or intensity of the activity, is an effective strategy for preventing depression.”
The research, which reviewed 33 studies involving over 96,000 adults, found that fewer steps than expected could help reduce depression symptoms.
Dr. Brendon Stubbs, a National Institute for Health and Care Research Advanced Fellow at King’s College London pointed out that even a small increase in daily steps, like walking an additional 1,000 steps could reduce the risk of future depression by 9%.
Many individuals find it difficult to stay motivated to exercise, especially when they are also dealing with depression, it becomes even more challenging to maintain a workout routine.
What should be done in such a situation? Researchers suggest some ways to overcome the lack of motivation, such as joining a fitness group, hiring a trainer or asking a friend or family member to go for a walk with you.