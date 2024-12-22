World

Greece ranked world's most beautiful country for 2024

Greece is famous for having thousands of islands with clear waters and sandy beaches

  December 22, 2024
Greece ranked world's most beautiful country for 2024

Greece has been chosen as the most beautiful country in the world for 2024.

As per the global survey conducted by US News and World Report, Greece is ranked first as the most beautiful country, followed by New Zealand and Italy in second and third places.

The top 10 countries listed also include Switzerland, Spain, Thailand, Norway, Iceland, Australia and Austria.

The country is famous for having thousands of islands with clear waters and sandy beaches.

Greece is known for its renowned historical landmarks like the Acropolis, the Parthenon and the ancient city of Delphi.

Greece is admired for its beauty due to its combination of stunning natural landscapes, rich history and lively culture.

Not only that, the Greek culture has played a key role in shaping fields like science, arts, social sciences and cuisine.

Greece is also known as the birthplace of drama and theatre and also contributed to the development of political science.

Moreover, the US News and World Report ranks countries worldwide based on several factors including adventure, agility, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage and power in which Greece holds the 26th position in this ranking.

Switzerland is considered the top countries in the world, with Japan and the United States following in second and third place.

The other countries that make up the top 10 countries are Canada, Australia, Sweden, Germany, the UK, New Zealand and Denmark.

