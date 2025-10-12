Kai Trump shares ‘special video’ with Trump from golf course: ‘Favorite video’

US President Donald Trump has opened up about his biggest dream during a friendly round of golf with his granddaughter, Kai.
According to NDTV, Trump, who is well known for his passion for golf, joined Kai for a nine-hole game as part of her new YouTube series 1 on 1 with Kai. During the game, Kai asked her grandfather whether he still had any dreams left to chase.
"You're asking questions like I'm on TV! You become president, that's a dream. But now you want to be a great president," Trump replied.
"You're doing a pretty good job," Kai told him.
Kai Trump is the eldest granddaughter of the US President. She is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.
Sharing pictures of the golf session, Kai wrote on X, "I had an amazing time filming with my Grandpa to kick off my new series called 1 on 1 with Kai. In the video, everyone gets to see the bond we have, especially on the golf course. This is my favorite video I have filmed so far and holds a lot of meaning to me. I hope you enjoy this very special video."
Kai, who shares a close bond with her grandfather, introduced him in the video by reflecting on their time spent together over the years.
An avid golfer and internet personality, Kai often shares glimpses of her family life and golf sessions with her grandfather. She gained public attention after posting family photos and videos, including one of her playing golf with Donald Trump and her sister, Chloe.