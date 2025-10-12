Home / World

CDC rehires hundreds of employees after 'abrupt' layoff mishap

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed hundreds of planned layoffs for its employees

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
CDC rehires hundreds of employees after abrupt layoff mishap
CDC rehires hundreds of employees after 'abrupt' layoff mishap

Hundreds of employees at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been rehired just days after being abruptly dismissed.

This move comes after the agency issued layoff notices to around 1,300 staff members late Friday night.

According to the American Federation of Government Employees, roughly 700 workers have since been reinstated, while about 600 remain without jobs.

Andrew Nixon, director of communications for the US Department of Health and Human Services, “The employees who received incorrect notifications were never separated from the agency and have all been notified that they are not subject to the reduction in force,” according to CNN.

Some of the rehired CDC employees worked on the agency's main scientific journal, the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

President Donald Trump has often said he wants to use the shutdown to reduce the number of federal employees.

As per the outlet, Athalia Christie, who is in charge of managing the CDC's efforts against the measles outbreak was among the workers who were wrongly fired on Friday.

In addition to this, workers at major CDC divisions, including the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, the Global Health Center and the Public Health Infrastructure Center have also been rehired.

You Might Like:

South Carolina shooting leaves 4 dead, 20 injured at crowded bar

South Carolina shooting leaves 4 dead, 20 injured at crowded bar
Police found a large crowd and several people with gunshot wounds at Willie's Bar and Grill

China slams Donald Trump for ‘double standards’ after 100% tariff threat

China slams Donald Trump for ‘double standards’ after 100% tariff threat
US President Donald Trump threatened a massive increase in tariffs on Chinese products

Kai Trump shares ‘special video’ with Trump from golf course: ‘Favorite video’

Kai Trump shares ‘special video’ with Trump from golf course: ‘Favorite video’
Trump opens up about presidential dreams in granddaughter's new YouTube series '1 on 1 with Kai'

Ivanka Trump addresses Tel Aviv rally as crowd unleashes boos at Netanyahu

Ivanka Trump addresses Tel Aviv rally as crowd unleashes boos at Netanyahu
Ivanka Trump, Kushner, and Witkoff deliver emotional addresses as they rally behind hostage families

Israelis hail Trump at massive rally in Tel Aviv ahead of hostage release

Israelis hail Trump at massive rally in Tel Aviv ahead of hostage release
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff attend rally in Israel

Egypt car crash claims lives of three Qatari diplomats, injuring two

Egypt car crash claims lives of three Qatari diplomats, injuring two
Qatar's Embassy says bodies of officials killed in car crash near Sharm El-Sheikh will be sent to Doha

Tennessee explosives factory blast kills at least 16, investigation underway

Tennessee explosives factory blast kills at least 16, investigation underway
Death toll lowered to 16 after two of 18 missing people found safe following Tennessee blast

Royal Navy hero Wylie marks 92nd birthday with daring Spinnaker Tower abseil

Royal Navy hero Wylie marks 92nd birthday with daring Spinnaker Tower abseil
Charles Wylie joined the Navy in 1948 and served in the Korean War

Trump Administration begins controversial layoffs amid shutdown standoff

Trump Administration begins controversial layoffs amid shutdown standoff
Thousands of federal workers face layoffs as Trump uses shutdown pressure tactic

Joe Biden begins radiation therapy for prostate cancer

Joe Biden begins radiation therapy for prostate cancer
Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men

Gunfire at Mississippi high school homecoming leaves 4 dead, 12 injured

Gunfire at Mississippi high school homecoming leaves 4 dead, 12 injured
Leland is a small town in Washington County, eastern Mississippi with a population of around 4,000 residents

Nor’easter set to batter East Coast with dangerous winds, flooding

Nor’easter set to batter East Coast with dangerous winds, flooding
Nor'easters usually bring snow in winter but can occur any time of the year