Israelis hail Trump at massive rally in Tel Aviv ahead of hostage release

Israelis have praised Donald Trump for his Gaza peace plan at a massive rally in Tel Aviv as the fragile ceasefire holds.
According to Independent, a crowd estimated in the hundreds of thousands gathered at Hostages Square in Israel on Saturday evening, applauding the US president, with chants of “Thank you, Trump” heard, but also booing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner addressed the weekly rally in Israel that many hoped would be the last.
The ceasefire, which came into place on Friday morning, is set to see Hamas release the 20 living Israeli hostages before 12pm local time (10am BST) on Monday. Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian detainees in return.
The truce has allowed Palestinians to return to their flattened homes after repeated displacements during nearly two years of Israeli war on the territory, with thousands seen snaking along the coastal road north to Gaza City on Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, Hamas recalled around 7,000 fighters amid growing fears of renewed internal violence in Gaza, local sources told the BBC.
Furthermore, Tens of thousands of Palestinians are returning home in Gaza as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas entered a second day.
Many found only ruins while local authorities say scores of bodies have been pulled from rubble. Some aid is entering the territory under the terms of the agreement, but the scale was not immediately clear.