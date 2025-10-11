Royal Navy hero Wylie marks 92nd birthday with daring Spinnaker Tower abseil

Former Royal Navy Commander Charles Wylie celebrates his 92nd birthday with daring adventures.
Wylie celebrated his birthday by abseiling down the 328-foot Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.
Isn't the first time he has celebrated his birthday in a daring way.
For his 90th birthday, he did a tandem skydive and for his 91st, he rowed with a record-breaking team of elite rowers.
The veteran, who joined the Navy in 1948 and served in the Korean War has been doing these daring challenges to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK, a cause that is very personal to him as his wife, Jean had Alzheimer's for 11 years, as per ExpressUK.
About his adventure, Wylie said, “I wasn’t the slightest bit nervous and did zero prep for the abseil – you just put your trust in the professionals and enjoy the ride!"
Wylie was cheered by about 100 people, including family, friends and former navy colleagues as he completed the abseil.
Through this challenge, he has raised over £30,000 toward his £50,000 goal, adding to the £21,000 and £6,000 he previously raised for Alzheimer’s Research UK through earlier adventures.
Alzheimer’s Research UK is encouraging people to sign its Dementia Unseen petition to improve the diagnosis process.