Ivanka Trump addresses Tel Aviv rally as crowd unleashes boos at Netanyahu

Ivanka Trump, Kushner, and Witkoff deliver emotional addresses as they rally behind hostage families

Ivanka Trump delivered speech at the Tel Aviv rally for hostages alongside husband and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

According to Sky News, in an emotional speech at a rally in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square on Saturday, Witkoff directly addressed the hostages, declaring, "You are coming home", prompting loud cheers from the tens of thousands gathered in the square.

Speaking alongside Trump's daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Mr Witkoff said he had "dreamed of this night" and that "it's been a long journey".

Some in the crowd yelled, "Thank you, Trump, thank you Witkoff," and booed when the envoy mentioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Moreover, both Ivanka and Jared also addressed the crowd, with Ivanka saying the return of the hostages is a “triumph of faith, of courage and of our shared humanity.”

“The president wanted me to share, as he has with so many of you personally, that he sees you, he hears you, he stands with you always, always,” she said on behalf of her father.

Kushner, who appeared to smile as Witkoff was booed, said that he “couldn’t be prouder to be a friend of Israel.”

The rally, thought to comprise as many as 400,000 people, was organized by the families of the hostages in Hostages Square, in anticipation of the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas.

