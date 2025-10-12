Home / World

Barron Trump enjoying college life, Trump confirms during recent outing

Barron Trump recently closed off an entire floor of Trump Tower for a private date

US President Donald Trump has addressed swirling rumours about his son Barron's experience at college.

This comes as several reports previously suggested that Trump's youngest son, a sophomore at New York University was facing challenges, particularly after his father returned to the White House.

Some reports also claimed that Barron was teased by some nicknames by other students.

There was also some reports that Barron was absent from Manhattan for a couple of weeks as he was attending classes at NYU's Washington D.C. campus while still living at the White House.

Despite all these concerns, Trump recently said during a golf outing with his granddaughter Kai that Barron is "doing good."

While Trump drove a gold cart, Kai asked him, "How's Barron doing at NYU?" in a vlog posted to Kai's YouTube channel on Saturday.

"Good, he's doing good. "He's a good boy. He loves you," Trump replied.

"Did they start school again?" Kai questioned to which Trump responded, "Yeah, he starts on Tuesday."

According to the sources cited by Page Six, the 19-year-old recently closed off an entire floor of Trump Tower for a private date.

The report further explained that he had to host the date at home due to strict security measures which made it difficult for him to go elsewhere safely.

