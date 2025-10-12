US citizens hit with $10,000 Mali visa bond amid diplomatic tensions

Mali has introduced a new rule requiring US visitors to pay a bond of up to $10,000 for visas.
This decision is a reaction to a similar rule that the Trump administration had previously applies to Mali's citizens visiting the United States.
The US embassy in Mali explained that the fee was introduced to strengthen America's border security and protect national security, as per BBC.
In response, Mali foreign ministry said the bond was imposed without consultation and announced that it would create a matching visa program requiring US citizens to pay a similar fee.
New visa policy comes even though the US and Mali have been trying to strengthen diplomatic ties.
In July, US officials met with Mali to discuss cooperation on counterterrorism and economic opportunities including access to Mali's gold and lithium resources.
Tensions between the countries began after a 2021 coup that brought General Assimi Goita to power.
After taking power, Assimi shifted Mali's alliances away from western countries and toward Russia to try to control the worsening Jihadist insurgency.