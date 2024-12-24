Health

US approves first drug treatment for sleep apnea

FDA announces good news for the obese patients experiencing sleep apnea

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024
US approves first drug treatment for sleep apnea
US approves first drug treatment for sleep apnea

Good news for the sleep apnea patients: the US has approved the first-ever drug treatment for them.

According to Science Alert, US regulators on Friday, December 20, 2024, approved Zepbound from drugmaker Eli Lilly for the treatment of moderate to severe apnea in obese patients.

US Food and Drugs Administration official Sally Seymour, while announcing the approval of Zepbound, stated, “Today’s approval marks the first drug treatment option for certain patients with obstructive sleep apnea." This is a major step forward for patients with obstructive sleep apnea.”

FDA said in a statement, “Zepbound works by activating receptors of hormones secreted from the intestine… to reduce appetite and food intake. By reducing body weight, studies show that Zepbound also improves OSA.”

The authority said that they have approved the treatment after it showed promising results in the two clinical trials.

Patrik Jonsson, a senior executive at Eli Lilly, said in a statement, “Nearly half of clinical trial patients saw such improvements that they no longer had symptoms associated with OSA, marking a critical step forward in reducing the burden of this disease and its interconnected health challenges.”

As per the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, around 30 million adults in the US suffer from sleep apnea.

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch

'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch
THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits
THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits
Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk
Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk
Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health
Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health
Tea bags exposed as HIDDEN source of plastic pollution in daily life
Tea bags exposed as HIDDEN source of plastic pollution in daily life
Want to fight depression? Walking more could be your secret weapon
Want to fight depression? Walking more could be your secret weapon
Belgium to enforce ban on disposable vapes amid growing health concerns
Belgium to enforce ban on disposable vapes amid growing health concerns
Bird flu claims lives of two California house cats, three more show symptoms
Bird flu claims lives of two California house cats, three more show symptoms
US reports first severe human bird flu case, emergency declared
US reports first severe human bird flu case, emergency declared
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
THIS common skin condition could be a silent signal of high cholesterol
THIS common skin condition could be a silent signal of high cholesterol
Scientists find game-changing cancer treatment in PVA glue
Scientists find game-changing cancer treatment in PVA glue
Holding pee can lead to serious health consequences, experts
Holding pee can lead to serious health consequences, experts