World

Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface

Explore the fascinating process that leads to the formation of gold

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024
Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface
Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface

A new study revealed a fascinating mechanism by which gold, which is formed deep inside the Earth, eventually makes its way to the Earth’s surface.

In the study, "Mantle oxidation by sulphur drives the formation of giant gold deposits in subduction zones," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a research team, including a University of Michigan scientist has used advanced computer models and numerical techniques to uncover the exact conditions under which magma (molten rock beneath the Earth’s surface) becomes enriched with gold.

A special type of sulphur, which only exists under specific high-pressure and high-temperature conditions found deep below active volcanoes, helps transport gold from the Earth’s interior (mantle) into molten rock (magma).

This gold-rich magma then travels toward the Earth’s surface, where it can form gold deposits.

Although scientists were already aware that gold can bond with various sulphur ions, this study is the first to provide a solid scientific model.

The researchers created a scientific model by conducting experiments in the lab, where they controlled the pressure and temperature to replicate conditions of artificial magma.

Adam Simon, U-M professor of Earth and environmental sciences and co-author of the study, said in a statement, "On all of the continents around the Pacific Ocean, from New Zealand to Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Russia, Alaska, the western United States and Canada, all the way down to Chile, we have lots of active volcanoes. All of those active volcanoes form over or in a subduction zone environment. The same types of processes that result in volcanic eruptions are processes that form gold deposits.”

The model they developed can now be used to understand real-world conditions, like those in the Earth’s mantle.

‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?

‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?
Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours

Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react

Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface

Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface
China completes world's longest underwater tunnel in 110-day
China completes world's longest underwater tunnel in 110-day
French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch
French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Witnesses recount devastating scenes
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Witnesses recount devastating scenes
Utah family witnesses ‘Christmas miracle’ as brother saved from avalanche
Utah family witnesses ‘Christmas miracle’ as brother saved from avalanche
What is the national bird of America?
What is the national bird of America?
Justin Trudeau shares Christmas message amid political turmoil
Justin Trudeau shares Christmas message amid political turmoil
Body Found in Wheel Well of United Airlines Plane After Landing in Hawaii
Body Found in Wheel Well of United Airlines Plane After Landing in Hawaii
Japan takes huge step to meet increasing electricity demand
Japan takes huge step to meet increasing electricity demand
Christmas miracle: Man reunites with family after 75 years
Christmas miracle: Man reunites with family after 75 years
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan with 67 onboard: Watch
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan with 67 onboard: Watch
Christmas tree burning sparks outrage in war-torn Syria
Christmas tree burning sparks outrage in war-torn Syria
Haiti gang opens fire on hospital leaving 2 dead, several wounded
Haiti gang opens fire on hospital leaving 2 dead, several wounded