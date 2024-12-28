Health

South Wales hospitals issue mask mandate amid severe flu spike

The number of people visiting their GP with flu symptoms has significantly increased

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 28, 2024
South Wales hospitals issue mask mandate amid severe flu spike
South Wales hospitals issue mask mandate amid severe flu spike

Due to rising flu cases, hospitals in South Wales have issued strict instructions for everyone to wear masks.

As per BBC, doctors in Wales are observing an increase in patients with flu like symptoms.

Considering this, the health boards of Cardiff and Vale, Hywel Dda, Aneurin Bavan and Cwm Taf Morgannwg on Friday announced new rules requiring every individual to wear masks.

One health board said masks were crucial to "keep the virus at bay.”

As per the figures released by Public Health Wales on Christmas Eve, the number of people visiting their GP with flu symptoms increased a lot.

The rate rose to 33.1 consultations per 100,000 people, up from 21.4 consultations per 100,000 in the previous week.

Cardiff and Vale health board has stated that mask must be worn in all assessment, emergency and waiting areas, as well as for staff in all clinical areas due to the increasing number of flu cases in the community and within their hospital facilities.

Meinir Williams, deputy head of nursing at the hospital, adviced people to get their yearly flue vaccinations in a statement, noting, “From today (Friday), until further notice, you'll be asked to wear a mask when you arrive to help prevent the spread of flu.”

It added, “We're seeing an increase in flu cases in our hospitals and wearing a mask is an effective way to prevent yourself from catching or spreading the virus.”

"If someone brings flu into a hospital, it can pose a real risk to the health of patients and cause sickness among our staff, so we need to do everything we can to keep the virus at bay,” the statement further added.

Putin apologizes to Azerbaijan for passenger plane crash in Russian airspace

Putin apologizes to Azerbaijan for passenger plane crash in Russian airspace
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial

King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?

John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move
Systane eye drops may cause blindness, FDA warns
Systane eye drops may cause blindness, FDA warns
Scientists discover method to transform cancer cells back to healthy state
Scientists discover method to transform cancer cells back to healthy state
Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies
Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies
Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study
Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study
US approves first drug treatment for sleep apnea
US approves first drug treatment for sleep apnea
THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits
THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits
Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk
Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk
Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health
Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health
Tea bags exposed as HIDDEN source of plastic pollution in daily life
Tea bags exposed as HIDDEN source of plastic pollution in daily life
Want to fight depression? Walking more could be your secret weapon
Want to fight depression? Walking more could be your secret weapon
Belgium to enforce ban on disposable vapes amid growing health concerns
Belgium to enforce ban on disposable vapes amid growing health concerns
Bird flu claims lives of two California house cats, three more show symptoms
Bird flu claims lives of two California house cats, three more show symptoms