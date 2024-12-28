South Wales hospitals issue mask mandate amid severe flu spike

Due to rising flu cases, hospitals in South Wales have issued strict instructions for everyone to wear masks.
As per BBC, doctors in Wales are observing an increase in patients with flu like symptoms.
Considering this, the health boards of Cardiff and Vale, Hywel Dda, Aneurin Bavan and Cwm Taf Morgannwg on Friday announced new rules requiring every individual to wear masks.
One health board said masks were crucial to "keep the virus at bay.”
As per the figures released by Public Health Wales on Christmas Eve, the number of people visiting their GP with flu symptoms increased a lot.
The rate rose to 33.1 consultations per 100,000 people, up from 21.4 consultations per 100,000 in the previous week.
Cardiff and Vale health board has stated that mask must be worn in all assessment, emergency and waiting areas, as well as for staff in all clinical areas due to the increasing number of flu cases in the community and within their hospital facilities.
Meinir Williams, deputy head of nursing at the hospital, adviced people to get their yearly flue vaccinations in a statement, noting, “From today (Friday), until further notice, you'll be asked to wear a mask when you arrive to help prevent the spread of flu.”
It added, “We're seeing an increase in flu cases in our hospitals and wearing a mask is an effective way to prevent yourself from catching or spreading the virus.”
"If someone brings flu into a hospital, it can pose a real risk to the health of patients and cause sickness among our staff, so we need to do everything we can to keep the virus at bay,” the statement further added.