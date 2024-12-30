Shark kills Italian tourist in Egyptian Red Sea resort

An Italian tourist lost his life in a shark attack off Egypt's Red Sea coastline.
According to BBC, Egypt’s Ministry of Environment said in a statement on Sunday, December 29, 2024, that two foreign tourists encountered a shark attack in the Red Sea resort town of Marsa Alam.
The ministry stated, “Two foreigners were attacked by a shark in the northern Marsa Alam area, which led to the injury of one and the death of the other,” adding that the incident occurred in "deep waters outside of the designated swimming area." Both of the tourists were Italian.
As per AFP, the resident of Rome who died in the fatal attack was a 48-year-old man, while the injured man is 69 years old.
The two victims of the unpleasant incident were transported to the hospital in Port Ghalib, which is around 30 miles north of Marsa Alam.
The authorities announced that the swimming area of the Marsa Alam resort will be closed till the investigation is completed.
Furthermore, as per data compiled by the independent Shark Research Institute, in the past 10 years, four casualties were reported in the Red Sea due to shark attack.
The last fatality was reported in June 2023 near Hurghada, in which a 24-year-old boy lost his life.