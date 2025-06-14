World

Tourist breaks crystal Van Gogh chair at Italian museum while taking photo

  • by Web Desk
  • |


An “irresponsible” tourist has destroyed the priceless crystal-covered “Van Gogh” chair while posing for a picture.

According to New York Times, a tourist in Italy crushed her precious artwork, the “Van Gogh” chair adorned with thousands of Swarovski crystals, for a perfect picture.

The security camera video showed a couple visiting Palazzo Maffei, a historical palace in Verona, northern Italy. After the woman accompanying the man lowered herself and pretended to be sitting on the chair for a photo, the man also tried to do the same.

But in his efforts for a more realistic photo, he came closer to the chair and crumbled it under his weight after losing his balance. The man could be seen holding the wall with both of his hands to save himself from falling.

The woman came to rescue him, and the two quickly left the room.

Italian museum slams “disrespectful” actions of the tourists:

The Palazzo Maffei took to social media to slam the tourists for their “irresponsible” actions and shared the footage of the incident.

The museum wrote, “Superficial and disrespectful behaviour has put the integrity of a work of art at risk: the chair ‘Van Gogh’ was damaged by some visitors, who, waiting for the surveillance to leave, chose to take an ‘in effect’ photo, ignoring every rule of respect towards art and the cultural heritage.”

“We’ve decided not to limit ourselves to a simple report of what happened. We want to turn this episode into an occasion to reflect and raise awareness: art must be admired and lived, but above all respected. Always,” it added.

Notably, the “Van Gogh” chair is an art piece by Italian artist Nicola Bolla. The chair is entirely covered in crystals and is one of the most famous pieces of the legendary Dutch painter.

Meet the oldest, youngest person on King Charles' birthday honour list
Meet the oldest, youngest person on King Charles' birthday honour list
King Charles recognises notable figures in his Birthday List Honours List, including celebrities and athletes
Ivanka Trump marks major celebration with dad's critic
Ivanka Trump marks major celebration with dad's critic
First Daughter of the US Ivanka Trump celebrated her brother-in-law's birthday in an iconic restaurant in New York City
US 250th anniversary military parade rehearsal draws comparisons to ‘Nazi’
US 250th anniversary military parade rehearsal draws comparisons to ‘Nazi’
Trump’s proposed military parade rehearsal becomes ‘authoritarian embarrassment’ for Americans
San Antonio floods: At least 11 dead as missing people number remains unknown
San Antonio floods: At least 11 dead as missing people number remains unknown
First responders have rescued dozens of people in San Antonio flooding as an unconfirmed number remain missing
Air India crash: Black box recovered as mystery deepens
Air India crash: Black box recovered as mystery deepens
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was able to recover the black box within 28 hours
UK’s lost man-made island back to life again after 50 years
UK’s lost man-made island back to life again after 50 years
This island was built as part of a major plan to collect fresh water from nearby rivers
Gold toilet theft: Two jailed after £4.8m artwork vanishes from Blenheim Palace
Gold toilet theft: Two jailed after £4.8m artwork vanishes from Blenheim Palace
The artwork, named America, was extremely valuable and had only been on display for two days before it was stolen
Air India flight crash: Heavy traffic saves woman’s life by just 10 minutes
Air India flight crash: Heavy traffic saves woman’s life by just 10 minutes
A British citizen named Vishwashkumar Ramesh survived the plane crash with minor injuries
UK weather: Amber warning issued as thunderstorms set to strike tonight
UK weather: Amber warning issued as thunderstorms set to strike tonight
A yellow weather warning has also been given for a larger part of southern England including London
First millennial saint: Pope Leo confirms canonisation date
First millennial saint: Pope Leo confirms canonisation date
Italian teen to embrace Sainthood under the papacy of Pope Leo XIV
Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand amid bomb threat
Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand amid bomb threat
The bomb threat came a day after an Air India flight AI-171 crashed near Ahmedabad's airport, killing 241 people
Air India plane crash: Sole survivor issues first statement after shocking incident
Air India plane crash: Sole survivor issues first statement after shocking incident
Air India plane crashed seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, claiming 241 lives