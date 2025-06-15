World

Drivers urged to avoid this 'silent' car button that can cause sleepiness and accidents

If this button is left on for more than 20 minutes, it can lead to sleepiness, headaches and difficulty concentrating

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Drivers urged to avoid this silent car button that can cause sleepiness and accidents
Drivers urged to avoid this 'silent' car button that can cause sleepiness and accidents

Recently, a doctor named Christabel Akinola has warned drivers about a silent danger button found in most cars which most of us aren't even aware of.

Christabel has warned drivers about a hidden risk from the air recirculation button in cars.

If this button is left on for more than 20 minutes, it can lead to sleepiness, headaches and difficulty concentrating, which can make driving dangerous and increase the risk of an accident.

She shared this warning on Instagram and urged people to inform others about this silent danger.

Christabel adviced, "Check the dashboard of any car you ride in, and never leave the button on for more than 20 minutes at a stretch."

She added, "There's a button inside your car right now that, once pressed, can cost you your life within 2-3 hours, and the painful thing is, most people have no idea what it does. It's silent and deadly."

Christabel explains that when you press this button it stops fresh air from coming into the car from outside and instead keeps circulating the same air that's already inside the car.

She went on to wrote, "It cools the car faster with air-con, keeps out dust and other pollutants. But this should only be turned on for a maximum of 15-20 minutes. If kept on for too long, carbon dioxide (CO2) from your breath builds up, leading to drowsiness, headaches, poor concentration and fatigue."

What should drivers do to stay safe?

Christabel suggests using the recirculation mode only briefly while on longer journeys, switching to fresh air mode from time to time.

If a driver or passengers suddenly feel sleepy, she warns that it may not just be tiredness but lack of fresh air, so opening a window and pulling over if necessary is important for safety.

Minnesota lawmakers shot in their homes as suspect impersonates police officer
Minnesota lawmakers shot in their homes as suspect impersonates police officer
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz described it as a deliberate attack motivated by political reasons
Elon Musk's daughter Vivian stuns in drag show with powerful stand for immigrant rights
Elon Musk's daughter Vivian stuns in drag show with powerful stand for immigrant rights
Vivian confidently walked on stage during a show and proudly waved the transgender pride flag
Venice locals call out Jeff Bezos wedding: 'symbol of all that is wrong’
Venice locals call out Jeff Bezos wedding: 'symbol of all that is wrong’
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez are set to have a lavish wedding in Italy
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner safety concerns mount as Air India crash kills 270
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner safety concerns mount as Air India crash kills 270
Air India plane crash death toll reaches 270 as families of the victims still wait for bodies
Meet the oldest, youngest person on King Charles' birthday honours list
Meet the oldest, youngest person on King Charles' birthday honours list
King Charles recognises notable figures in his Birthday List Honours List, including celebrities and athletes
Tourist breaks crystal Van Gogh chair at Italian museum while taking photo
Tourist breaks crystal Van Gogh chair at Italian museum while taking photo
Ivanka Trump marks major celebration with dad's critic
Ivanka Trump marks major celebration with dad's critic
First Daughter of the US Ivanka Trump celebrated her brother-in-law's birthday in an iconic restaurant in New York City
US 250th anniversary military parade rehearsal draws comparisons to ‘Nazi’
US 250th anniversary military parade rehearsal draws comparisons to ‘Nazi’
Trump’s proposed military parade rehearsal becomes ‘authoritarian embarrassment’ for Americans
San Antonio floods: At least 11 dead as missing people number remains unknown
San Antonio floods: At least 11 dead as missing people number remains unknown
First responders have rescued dozens of people in San Antonio flooding as an unconfirmed number remain missing
Air India crash: Black box recovered as mystery deepens
Air India crash: Black box recovered as mystery deepens
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was able to recover the black box within 28 hours
UK’s lost man-made island back to life again after 50 years
UK’s lost man-made island back to life again after 50 years
This island was built as part of a major plan to collect fresh water from nearby rivers
Gold toilet theft: Two jailed after £4.8m artwork vanishes from Blenheim Palace
Gold toilet theft: Two jailed after £4.8m artwork vanishes from Blenheim Palace
The artwork, named America, was extremely valuable and had only been on display for two days before it was stolen