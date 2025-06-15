Drivers urged to avoid this 'silent' car button that can cause sleepiness and accidents

Recently, a doctor named Christabel Akinola has warned drivers about a silent danger button found in most cars which most of us aren't even aware of.
Christabel has warned drivers about a hidden risk from the air recirculation button in cars.
If this button is left on for more than 20 minutes, it can lead to sleepiness, headaches and difficulty concentrating, which can make driving dangerous and increase the risk of an accident.
She shared this warning on Instagram and urged people to inform others about this silent danger.
Christabel adviced, "Check the dashboard of any car you ride in, and never leave the button on for more than 20 minutes at a stretch."
She added, "There's a button inside your car right now that, once pressed, can cost you your life within 2-3 hours, and the painful thing is, most people have no idea what it does. It's silent and deadly."
Christabel explains that when you press this button it stops fresh air from coming into the car from outside and instead keeps circulating the same air that's already inside the car.
She went on to wrote, "It cools the car faster with air-con, keeps out dust and other pollutants. But this should only be turned on for a maximum of 15-20 minutes. If kept on for too long, carbon dioxide (CO2) from your breath builds up, leading to drowsiness, headaches, poor concentration and fatigue."
What should drivers do to stay safe?
Christabel suggests using the recirculation mode only briefly while on longer journeys, switching to fresh air mode from time to time.
If a driver or passengers suddenly feel sleepy, she warns that it may not just be tiredness but lack of fresh air, so opening a window and pulling over if necessary is important for safety.