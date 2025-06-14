Elon Musk's daughter Vivian stuns in drag show with powerful stand for immigrant rights

World

Vivian confidently walked on stage during a show and proudly waved the transgender pride flag

Elon Musk's transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson recently appeared in Pattie Gonia’s Save Her! drag show.

The event aimed to raise money for helping immigrants in Los Angeles with their legal defence.

Vivian confidently walked on stage during a show and proudly waved the transgender pride flag.

She showed her support for immigrants and transgender rights during a time of political unrest in California.

This all come when riots had broken out in a city in California and began as peaceful protests against immigration raids by Donald Trump's administration.

These protests turned violent and in response Trump sent 2,000 enforcements officers to maintain strict law and order.

In support of the protestors, Vivian performed on stage wearing a black catsuit and a metal corset.

She wore bold, eye-catching makeup with dark eyeshadow and lipstick that made her look even more bold and unique.

Vivian, who has a troubled relationship with her father, performed confidently on stage, moving gracefully and striking stylish poses.

Vivian's relationship with her father Elon Musk:

Vivian is Musk’s 21-year-old daughter from his first marriage to Justine Musk, with whom he has five other children.

Earlier, in an interview with Teen Vogue, Vivian expressed discomfort when discussing her father and stated that she is not financially dependent on him.

When asked if she was at all "scared" of her father, she replied, "Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here."

"I don’t give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations," she added.

Vivian officially changed her name in 2022, removing Musk entirely. In legal documents, she stated that she wanted no connection with her father "in any way, shape or form."

She also confirmed that she has not seen her father since 2020.

