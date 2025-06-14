Ivanka Trump marks major celebration with dad's critic

Ivanka Trump has put in-laws first as she marked a key celebration with dad, President Donald Trump's critic.
The First Daughter was accompanied by her husband, Jared Kushner, to mark his brother Joshua Kushner's 40th birthday with a star-studded party in New York City.
On Thursday night, the birthday bash took place at Katz's Deli on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, which is famous for being the backdrop in the beloved 1989 film When Harry Met Sally.
Kushner family's fits for the big day
For his big day, Joshua looked dapper in navy blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt, which he kept unbuttoned with a white t-shirt.
While his wife, Karlie Kloss – who is pregnant with their third child – was dressed in an off-the-shoulder black dress with a high slit.
On the other hand, Ivanka was a sight to behold in a low-cut black skater dress as she styled her blonde hair in loose waves.
While Trump's son-in-law sported a navy blue sweater, black pants and matching dress shoes.
Moreover, the celebration was attended by quite a few notable names, including Cindy Crawford with her husband, Rande Gerber, and their model daughter, Kaia Gerber.
The 23-year-old, who was wearing a red polka-dot midi dress, has been open about her stances against Ivanka's father, President Donald Trump.
Ahead of the 2024 election, she shared a strong message in October 2024 encouraging her followers to vote for Kamala Harris.
With the New York City celebration, it appeared that Ivanka and Kaia do not share any bad blood between them, despite her opinions about the US President.