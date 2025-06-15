‘No Kings' protests sweep US as Trump holds military parade in DC

Protests erupt across the US as President Donald Trump holds military parade in Washington DC.
According to BBC, protests organised by a group called "No Kings" against Trump erupted across the towns and cities as he hosted a rare military parade on the 250th anniversary of the US Army that falls on his 79th birthday.
The military parade began at the Lincoln Memorial, moving down Constitution Avenue. Security fences were installed on the sides while the armed personnel maintained vigilant watch.
Nearly 6,200 marching soldiers were joined by 128 military vehicles, including 60-tonne M1 Abrams tanks, and 62 aircraft.
Trump watched the display of American military from a special viewing stand south of the White House.
In a brief statement, he said, “Our soldiers never give up. Never surrender and never, ever quit. They fight, fight, fight. And they win, win, win."
‘No King in America’
Lawmakers, union leaders and activists participated in the demonstrations held in cities including New York, Philadelphia and Houston and gave speeches to the crowd holding “No king in America” flags and Trump-critical placards.
As per the organisers, millions of people participated in hundreds of protests across the United States.
In Philadelphia, demonstrators gathered in Love Park where Karen Van Trieste, a 61-year-old nurse, told the Associated Press, “I just feel like we need to defend our democracy.”
Notably, the protest “No Kings” is about rejecting Trump’s authoritarianism and his actions, which many see as an attempt to overstep his presidential power.