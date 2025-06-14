Meet the oldest, youngest person on King Charles' birthday honours list

The King's Birthday Honours List is a significant annual event in the UK and other Commonwealth states, including Australia.
On the occasion, individuals who have contributed to society in fields such as sports, arts, and philanthropy are publicly recognised for their efforts.
The British monarch also honoured 70 British Army personnel in the military division of the 2025 list.
Oldest person on the King's birthday honour list
Northern Ireland's oldest man has received the prestigious honour at the age of 106 from King Charles III.
Norman Irwin, who served in North Africa during WWII, is the oldest person to be recognised in this year's King's Birthday Honours.
At his hometown, Coleraine, the veteran helped form the Coleraine Winemakers Club and became one of the founders of the town’s Rotary Club.
He shared that he was very proud to be recognised with a British Empire Medal (BEM).
Born just a few days after the end of the First World War in 1918, Norman volunteered in April 1939 to join the Coleraine Battery of the Royal Artillery as a gunner.
Youngest person on King's birthday honour list
Carmela Chillery-Watson is set to become the youngest Member of the Order of the British Empire in the King's Birthday Honours for services to charitable fundraising.
The 11-year-old from Dorset, who has LMNA congenital muscular dystrophy, shared that she "never thought anything like this would happen."
She was diagnosed with the condition at the age of three and in recent years has helped Muscular Dystrophy UK in raising more than 400,000 pounds by doing campaigns and fundraisers.
The 2025 King's Birthday Honours List also included notable names such as David Beckham, who received knighthood for his work in sports and charity, and Penny Mordaunt, who was made a dame for her political and public services.