Minnesota lawmakers shot in their homes as suspect impersonates police officer

A tragic incident occurred in Minnesota where a state lawmaker, Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed in their home early Saturday, June 14.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz described it as a deliberate attack motivated by political reasons.
As per multiple outlets, in a related shooting nearby, another Democratic state senator, John Hoffman and his wife were also targeted in their home.
They were shot multiple times and have undergone surgery.
Walz said he is cautiously hopeful that they will survive.
As per the reports, a manhunt is currently underway for suspect who was pretending to be a police officer.
In a press conference, Walz said, "We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence."
The governor said Minnesota had lost a "great leader and I lost the dearest of friends".
"We don't settle our differences with violence or gunpoint in the state of Minnesota. Those responsible for this will be held accountable," Walz further added.
Donald Trump condemns Minnesota shooting:
Meanwhile, President Trump in a statement, said, "I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers."
He added, "Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law."
Officials are advising people in the area to be careful and not open their doors if only one person dressed as a police officer show up.