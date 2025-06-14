World

Venice locals call out Jeff Bezos wedding: 'symbol of all that is wrong’

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez are set to have a lavish wedding in Italy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Venice locals call out Jeff Bezos wedding: symbol of all that is wrong’
Venice locals call out Jeff Bezos wedding: 'symbol of all that is wrong’

Venice locals are not happy about one of the most lavish weddings that is scheduled to take place in the city this summer.

The City of Canals' walls have been decorated with flyers and banners, calling out the wedding, which the residents believe will do no good to the city.

Expected to fall on June 24, the star-studded nuptial between Jeff and Lauren Sánchez, a former TV journalist, will be the biggest wedding in Venice since George Clooney tied the knot with Amal Alamuddin in 2014.

As soon as Venice's mayor, Luigi Brugnar, confirmed in March that the couple would be getting married in the city, activists mobilised their "No Space for Bezos" campaign.

Local teacher took strong actions against the wedding 

Marta Sottoriva, a teacher in Venice, who has been quite vocal about her stance against the wedding, shared, "There's a lot of anger in the air because once again the council has enslaved itself to the logic of profit – our city has been sold to the highest bidder."

She further added, "This wedding really is the symbol of all that is wrong with Venice."

Not much detail of the wedding has been disclosed, with Brugnaro’s council even keeping the event's actual dates hidden.

Despite little information, for months the Italian press has shared that around 200 guests will attend the ceremony, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, and Kim Kardashian.

As the city's leader embraced the upcoming nuptial with open arms, the locals have argued that the event will not benefit ordinary Venetians in the slightest.

Boeing's 787 Dreamliner safety concerns mount as Air India crash kills 270
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner safety concerns mount as Air India crash kills 270
Air India plane crash death toll reaches 270 as families of the victims still wait for bodies
Meet the oldest, youngest person on King Charles' birthday honours list
Meet the oldest, youngest person on King Charles' birthday honours list
King Charles recognises notable figures in his Birthday List Honours List, including celebrities and athletes
Tourist breaks crystal Van Gogh chair at Italian museum while taking photo
Tourist breaks crystal Van Gogh chair at Italian museum while taking photo
Ivanka Trump marks major celebration with dad's critic
Ivanka Trump marks major celebration with dad's critic
First Daughter of the US Ivanka Trump celebrated her brother-in-law's birthday in an iconic restaurant in New York City
US 250th anniversary military parade rehearsal draws comparisons to ‘Nazi’
US 250th anniversary military parade rehearsal draws comparisons to ‘Nazi’
Trump’s proposed military parade rehearsal becomes ‘authoritarian embarrassment’ for Americans
San Antonio floods: At least 11 dead as missing people number remains unknown
San Antonio floods: At least 11 dead as missing people number remains unknown
First responders have rescued dozens of people in San Antonio flooding as an unconfirmed number remain missing
Air India crash: Black box recovered as mystery deepens
Air India crash: Black box recovered as mystery deepens
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was able to recover the black box within 28 hours
UK’s lost man-made island back to life again after 50 years
UK’s lost man-made island back to life again after 50 years
This island was built as part of a major plan to collect fresh water from nearby rivers
Gold toilet theft: Two jailed after £4.8m artwork vanishes from Blenheim Palace
Gold toilet theft: Two jailed after £4.8m artwork vanishes from Blenheim Palace
The artwork, named America, was extremely valuable and had only been on display for two days before it was stolen
Air India flight crash: Heavy traffic saves woman’s life by just 10 minutes
Air India flight crash: Heavy traffic saves woman’s life by just 10 minutes
A British citizen named Vishwashkumar Ramesh survived the plane crash with minor injuries
UK weather: Amber warning issued as thunderstorms set to strike tonight
UK weather: Amber warning issued as thunderstorms set to strike tonight
A yellow weather warning has also been given for a larger part of southern England including London
First millennial saint: Pope Leo confirms canonisation date
First millennial saint: Pope Leo confirms canonisation date
Italian teen to embrace Sainthood under the papacy of Pope Leo XIV