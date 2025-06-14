Venice locals call out Jeff Bezos wedding: 'symbol of all that is wrong’

Venice locals are not happy about one of the most lavish weddings that is scheduled to take place in the city this summer.
The City of Canals' walls have been decorated with flyers and banners, calling out the wedding, which the residents believe will do no good to the city.
Expected to fall on June 24, the star-studded nuptial between Jeff and Lauren Sánchez, a former TV journalist, will be the biggest wedding in Venice since George Clooney tied the knot with Amal Alamuddin in 2014.
As soon as Venice's mayor, Luigi Brugnar, confirmed in March that the couple would be getting married in the city, activists mobilised their "No Space for Bezos" campaign.
Local teacher took strong actions against the wedding
Marta Sottoriva, a teacher in Venice, who has been quite vocal about her stance against the wedding, shared, "There's a lot of anger in the air because once again the council has enslaved itself to the logic of profit – our city has been sold to the highest bidder."
She further added, "This wedding really is the symbol of all that is wrong with Venice."
Not much detail of the wedding has been disclosed, with Brugnaro’s council even keeping the event's actual dates hidden.
Despite little information, for months the Italian press has shared that around 200 guests will attend the ceremony, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, and Kim Kardashian.
As the city's leader embraced the upcoming nuptial with open arms, the locals have argued that the event will not benefit ordinary Venetians in the slightest.