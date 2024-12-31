Sci-Tech

Wolf Moon: First full moon of 2025 to illuminate sky on THIS day

First full moon of every New Year is referred to as the Wolf Moon in numerous cultures

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 31, 2024
First full moon of every New Year is referred to as the Wolf Moon in numerous cultures
First full moon of every New Year is referred to as the Wolf Moon in numerous cultures

Stargazers are all excited to welcome the “Wolf Moon,” but the good news for them is that they do not need to wait too long for it.

According to Independent, the first full moon of every year, or January full moon, is widely known as the “Wolf Moon.”

As per the Farmer’s Almanack, the Wolf Moon will illuminate the sky on January 13, 2025, while it will be at its peak at 5:27 p.m. Eastern time.

Different cultures have different explanations for the term Wolf Moon. According to Western Washington University, North American Indigenous nations use the term wolf to describe the winter moon, and the Cheyenne tribe called the November and December moons as “when wolves run together.”

Dr. Darren Baskill, an astrophysicist from the University of Sussex, told BBC Science Focus, “The January Full Moon is known as the Wolf Moon by some European cultures, due to the evocative calls of wolves as they search for food in the depth of winter.”

“Wolves were hunted to extinction in the UK just 250 years ago, being Britain’s last apex predator to go extinct. But their presence is still remembered today through the oral tradition of the names of the Full Moon,” he added.

Celtic and Old English folklore have also described early year full moons as “Wolf Moons.”

Furthermore, after spending an eventful 2024 with the Super Moon, the Blue Moon, and a rare partial eclipse of the Super Moon, and the orange-coloured Hunter’s Moon, sky gazers are excited to witness more rare celestial events in 2025.

U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year

U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year

Steven He: How 'Emotional damage' guy hit 2 billion YouTube views

Steven He: How 'Emotional damage' guy hit 2 billion YouTube views
Sara Ali Khan steps into 2025 with exciting year recap: WATCH

Sara Ali Khan steps into 2025 with exciting year recap: WATCH
Beyoncé's stylist reveals surprising detail about Blue Ivy's role in mother’s life

Beyoncé's stylist reveals surprising detail about Blue Ivy's role in mother’s life
UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content
UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content
Mice get VR goggles: Scientists develop tiny headsets for better research
Mice get VR goggles: Scientists develop tiny headsets for better research
WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support
WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?
Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa
Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early
Stanford unveils game-changing solar panels that work even after sunset
Stanford unveils game-changing solar panels that work even after sunset
Trump requests Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
Trump requests Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry
OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe safely completes historic close-up of Sun
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe safely completes historic close-up of Sun
WhatsApp links AI services to Business platforms for smarter customer interactions
WhatsApp links AI services to Business platforms for smarter customer interactions
Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours
Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours