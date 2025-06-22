Soft robots that imitate human touch developed by scientists

Scientists unveiled the new soft robots that can mimic human touch earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Soft robots that imitate human touch developed by scientists

EPFL, Swiss Federal Technology Institute of Lausanne, has reportedly shared an update regarding the development of new soft robots.

According to media reports, engineers at the renowned technology organization have unveiled a groundbreaking set of soft robots that are capable of imitating human touch in more than 16 other ways.

The distinct ways include, they can dubbed digits, and these modular, air-powered machines can morph, vibrate, stiffen, and deliver tactile sensations without needing any code.

As per the EPFL's official website, the researchers disclosed that they developed a customizable soft robotic system that uses compressed air to produce shape changes, vibrations, and other haptic, or tactile, feedback in a variety of configurations.

The device holds significant promise for applications in virtual reality, physical therapy, and rehabilitation.

Future plans of these new soft robots: 

Jamie Paik's leading company the Reconfigurable Robotics Lab, aims to deploy digits in rehabilitation clinics to study hand and muscle recovery over extended periods.

Meanwhile, developers are exploring more complex modules, richer textures, nuanced stiffness, and integration into full-body interfaces for immersive virtual environments.

"We aim to redefine human-machine interaction through robots that transform shape, stiffness, and haptic feedback,"  Paik explained his plans for the development of robotics in the industry.

However, readers may read the complete details of the latest technology enforcement in Advanced Intelligent Systems.  

Read more : Sci-Tech
Meta held talks to acquire Perplexity before the massive Scale AI deal
Meta held talks to acquire Perplexity before the massive Scale AI deal
In April, Meta also tried to purchase Safe Superintelligence, which was reportedly valued at $32 billion in a fundraising round
Snap purchases Saturn, a social calendar app for high school students
Snap purchases Saturn, a social calendar app for high school students
The entire Saturn team is joining Snap as part of the acquisition
16 billion passwords leaked in massive data breach: Are you also affected?
16 billion passwords leaked in massive data breach: Are you also affected?
More than 16 billion login credentials for Google, Facebook, Apple and other platforms have been reportedly leaked
Microsoft feature accidentally starts blocking Google Chrome on Windows
Microsoft feature accidentally starts blocking Google Chrome on Windows
This bug appears to be affecting mainly Windows 11 devices but Windows 10 or macOS may be affected too
Foxconn, Nvidia to launch humanoid robots by 2026: Report
Foxconn, Nvidia to launch humanoid robots by 2026: Report
Foxconn will display two robot models at its annual tech event this November
Insurer Aflac probes data breach following attack on US network
Insurer Aflac probes data breach following attack on US network
Aflac provides pet insurance plans and accidents all across the US and Japan
Microsoft considers negotiations with OpenAI amid partnership tensaions
Microsoft considers negotiations with OpenAI amid partnership tensaions
Reports suggested that negotiations between Microsoft and OpenAI have ranged between 20% and 49%
Asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit moon and cause massive damage to Earth’s satellites
Asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit moon and cause massive damage to Earth’s satellites
An asteroid could strike the Moon at a speed of 29,000 miles per hour and create a huge crater
Midjourney rolls out first AI video generation model, V1
Midjourney rolls out first AI video generation model, V1
Midjourney's V1 allows users to extend an animation by four seconds up to four times
Google experiments real-time AI voice chats in Search
Google experiments real-time AI voice chats in Search
With the latest update, users can ask queries aloud and get spoken responses from the company’s custom Gemini model
Facebook announces support for passkeys on Android and iOS
Facebook announces support for passkeys on Android and iOS
Passkeys use Face ID or Touch ID, a PIN, or a physical security authentication key to validate logins
SpaceX rocket under assessment explodes in Texas: Watch
SpaceX rocket under assessment explodes in Texas: Watch
Elon Musk's Mars mission took a major hit as a SpaceX Starship rocket exploded during a test flight