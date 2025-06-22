Soft robots that imitate human touch developed by scientists

EPFL, Swiss Federal Technology Institute of Lausanne, has reportedly shared an update regarding the development of new soft robots.
According to media reports, engineers at the renowned technology organization have unveiled a groundbreaking set of soft robots that are capable of imitating human touch in more than 16 other ways.
The distinct ways include, they can dubbed digits, and these modular, air-powered machines can morph, vibrate, stiffen, and deliver tactile sensations without needing any code.
As per the EPFL's official website, the researchers disclosed that they developed a customizable soft robotic system that uses compressed air to produce shape changes, vibrations, and other haptic, or tactile, feedback in a variety of configurations.
The device holds significant promise for applications in virtual reality, physical therapy, and rehabilitation.
Future plans of these new soft robots:
Jamie Paik's leading company the Reconfigurable Robotics Lab, aims to deploy digits in rehabilitation clinics to study hand and muscle recovery over extended periods.
Meanwhile, developers are exploring more complex modules, richer textures, nuanced stiffness, and integration into full-body interfaces for immersive virtual environments.
"We aim to redefine human-machine interaction through robots that transform shape, stiffness, and haptic feedback," Paik explained his plans for the development of robotics in the industry.
However, readers may read the complete details of the latest technology enforcement in Advanced Intelligent Systems.