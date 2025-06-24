WhatsApp experiments latest AI writer to craft the perfect message

WhatsApp is reportedly developing the latest feature called Writing Help, which is a fancy way of stating that the instant-messaging app is getting a native AI writer.
Initially spotted in beta version 2.25.19.8 for Android, this advanced feature will allow users to rewrite your messages. Now users can go for a supportive tone, professional clarity, with the latest AI feature.
Firstly launch settings, the Writing Help button appears alongside your smiley faces, hearts, and fire emojis.
Click on it, the AI writer generates three rewritten variants of your text, each of it with a selectable tone such as Professional, Funny, Supportive, or Clear and Corrected.
Meta’s new Writing Help feature utilises “Private Processing,” meaning that AI edits occur directly on your phone, ensuring enhanced privacy, as no date will be shared with the cloud.
Notably, original messages remain unchanged unless you request a rewrite, and even feedback stays anonymous.
Writing Help diversifies Meta’s push to integrate AI into WhatsApp, transforming the app into an advanced assistant for users. While it may simplify heartfelt messages to craft, it raises concerns about whether people might depend too much on AI to communicate.