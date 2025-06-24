iOS 26 Beta 2: Apple enhances Liquid Glass UI, more

Apple is likely to introduce more significant adjustments with the full launch of iOS 26 expected in the fall of 2025

  • by Web Desk
Apple has rolled out significant update to its latest Liquid Glass interface as part of the iOS 26 development cycle.

In a response to criticism from developers, the second beta of iOS 26 brought significant enhancements in usability and 98 design.

A few developers and testers flagged concerns, especially around readability. A major problem was with the Control Center, which was “nearly unreadable” because of the interface’s semi-transparent overlay.

The visual blending of icons and widgets beneath made it difficult to distinguish buttons and sliders.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has now introduced a significant adjustment of the background blur, simplifying the readability of Control Center.

Another major issue was the difficulty reading notifications, especially against light or bright backgrounds. In iOS 26 Beta 2, the company has enhanced the sharpness of notifications, though it still needs refinement.

Additional features in iOS 26 Beta 2

  1. Beyond user interface (UI) adjustments, Apple has added a range of advanced features and improvements across iOS:
  2. It shows an Accessibility section on App Store product pages
  3. iPad users can now access iCloud sync for the Journaling app
  4. Apple has integrated several unique order-tracking capabilities into the Apple Wallet app

It is pertinent to mention that Apple is likely to introduce significant adjustments in the near future.

The full launch of iOS 26 is expected in the fall of 2025 when users across the globe will experience the final iteration of Liquid Glass. 

