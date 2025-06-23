Lenovo's new Chromebook launches with advanced AI features

Google unveiled two more Gemini features, including a state-of-the-art grouping automotive tool and image editing tool into Chromebook Plus laptops

  by Web Desk
Google rolled out a range of cutting-edge Gemini AI features for Chromebook Plus laptops, such as a sleek, new 14-inch flagship device from Lenovo.

The latest artificial intelligence (AI) features include selecting to search, enabling long-press the launcher icon or capture a screenshot and doing a Google search depending on on-screen images or text.

Text captured this way can be imported into a calendar or Google Workspace app such as a spreadsheet or document.

These new functions use on-device AI and are exclusive to Lenovo’s new Chromebook Plus 14 laptop, which launches today alongside Google’s new tools.

Gemini AI features

The Alphabet-owned firm unveiled two more advanced Gemini features: a state-of-the-art grouping automotive tool that organises your current tabs and documents based on what you're working on.

Another feature includes image editing built into the Gallery app to automatically perform several tasks such as background removal and making stickers.

Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14-inch features

The recently launched Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14-inch (10th-gen) consists of a comprehensive suite of advanced features such as a cutting-edge MediaTek Kompanio Ultra chip with 50 TOPS and integrated with an eight-core Arm-based chipset supporting Wi-Fi 7 and up to two 4K monitors.

It features an enlarged 14-inch OLED display, offering 1920 x 1200, 400 nits of peak brightness along with a touchscreen option at $749.

In terms of storage capabilities, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14-inch features up to 256GB storage and 16GB RAM.

