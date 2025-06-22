Tesla set to launch highly anticipated robotaxi service

Elon Musk's company is set to begin the testing stage of long awaited robotaxi service in Texas

Tesla has been reportedly gearing up for a potential launch of the eagerly anticipated robotaxi service.

On Sunday, June 22, a public test is set to take place in Austin, Texas, where several self-driving cars will start a limited yet paid robotaxi service.

Choosing Texas for the debut of the autonomous vehicle (AV) service was a calculated decision, as the US state is known for having a company-friendly approach to regulations.

The Texas Department of Transportation shared with the press, "Texas law allows for AV testing and operations on Texas roadways as long as they meet the same safety and insurance requirements as every other vehicle on the road."

Elon Musk's company is skipping the traditional launch event, instead a selected group of invited riders will get to test drive the Model Y SUVs with a Tesla safety monitor present and no driver.

The service taking over the Austin roads will have a number of restrictions, including plans to avoid bad weather, challenging intersections, and the passenger's age, which must be above 18.

Musk's ambitions for self-driving cars and humanoid robots have opened the path for a potential Tesla robotaxi service, despite number of companies giving up on the idea.

As GM's Cruise was shut down after a fatal accident in October 2023, Tesla has been receiving quite the attention from rivals and regulators.

Unlike other big names in the autonomous driving industry, Tesla is solely relying on cameras to read the road, whereas most companies use a combination of technologies, including radars and sensors.

The launch comes as Musk has decided to shift his focus to the business after parting ways with President Donald Trump's administration.

