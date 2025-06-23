AI poses threat to leading intellectuals, says OpenAI CEO

With the dynamic and swiftly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI), and it’s now threatening even the most cutting-edge professional roles, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman released a new alert regarding the unique capabilities of AI.
He indicated that Al can surpass the performance of top-tier talent, including PhDs holders.
In conversation with his brother Jack Altman at the Uncapped podcast, Sam Altman stated that the advanced AI system is not only replacing entry-level staff but it is now also able to resolve complex queries within a couple of minutes usually expected to the top scholars.
The tech billionaires stated: “In some sense, AIs are like the top competitive programmers in the world now,”
Altman continued, “AIs can get a top score on the world’s hardest math competitions or do problems I’d expect an expert PhD in my field to solve.”
The comment comes amid increasing concerns regarding the long-term impact of AI on the job market.
As major players such as Amazon and others admit they will start downsizing white-collar roles due to AI automation, other leaders are starting to outline a future that will eliminate the traditional career paths.
To note, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei also predicted that AI could potentially reduce nearly half of all entry-level white-collar jobs in the near future.