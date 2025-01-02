Russia provides 'major' update on Black Sea oil spill incident

Russia provided a major update on the oil spill involving two tankers in the Black Sea last month on Thursday, January 1.
As per Reuters, Russian investigators have concluded that the size of the oil spill was less significant than what was originally estimated.
The spill occurred after two tankers were struck by a storm near Crimea on Sunday, December 15.
Each of the two tankers has the capacity of carrying around 4,200 tonnes of oil products.
More than 10,000 workers are actively cleaning up thick, bad-smelling fuel oil from the beaches in and around Anapa, a popular summer destination.
Environmental organizations have observed that the spill has caused harm to wildlife, leading to the deaths of dolphins, porpoises and seabirds.
The transport ministry reported that experts have determined around 2,400 metric tons of oil products were released into the sea during the spill.
"This is significantly less than the initial estimate, which was based on the account of one of the tanker captains," it said.
As per the local media outlets, the 136-meter Volgoneft 212 tanker, was carrying a crew of 13 and was carrying around 4,300 tonnes of fuel oil.
Meanwhile, the 132-meter-long Volgoneft 239 was carrying a crew of 14 people and has a capacity to carry around 4,200 tonnes of oil.