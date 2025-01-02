Elon Musk to interview AfD leader on X ahead of German election

Elon Musk is expected to host a live interview on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with the leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
As per Reuters, this event is likely to happen before Germany’s national election on February 23.
In December, Musk expressed support for the AfD which opposes immigration and Islam and is considered right-wing extremist by German security officials.
Musk also referred to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as “tyrant” for criticizing the AfD party in a speech.
A representative from the AfD party confirmed that party leader Alice Weidel had been in communication with Musk’s office, but did not provide further details.
Early reports suggested that Weidel and Musk are set to have a conversation on X on January 10.
In December, Tesla CEO hinted that he and Weidel were planning an online discussion on X.
He wrote that "when I and Alice do an X Spaces conversation” critics would "lose their minds.”
Meanwhile, political leaders from other parties have criticized Musk’s involvement in German politics.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his New Year’s speech reassured voters that the results of the February 23 election would be decided by the German public, not by billionaires like Musk.