Tesla Cybertruck driver’s shocking identity gets revealed

In a shocking new update, the officials have revealed the identity of the Tesla Cybertruck driver who was behind the explosion occurred outside the Trump International Hotel.
On Thursday, January 2, the authorities, who have been investigating the explosion, stated that they have positively identified the person who was found dead inside the Cybertruck that caused the explosion in Las Vegas’s hotel, reported Reuters.
According to the police, the driver is identified as a U.S. Army soldier named Matthew Livelsberger, who was a 37-year-old active-duty soldier from Colorado Springs.
As per the X post of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the police, citing Clark County Medical Examiner’s report, has revealed that Livelsberger took his life with a “gunshot to the mouth.”
However, FBI still remains unclear whether the explosion was an act of terrorism or not.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also stated that so far there has been no link established between the Cyrbertruck explosion in Las Vegas and the New Year’s Day New Orleans truck attack.
However, it is worth noting that both the attacks happened on the same day. While Cybertruck explosion left 7 people suffering minor injuries, the New Orleans truck attack took lives of 15 people.