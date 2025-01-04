HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'  

China has downplayed all the concerns about the new pandemic after the outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections in the country.
According to Times of India, after the videos of the overcrowded hospitals went viral on social media and sparked fears among the people, Chinese authorities dismissed the concerns and announced that the situation was under control and there was no significant risk of a health crisis.
The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, while answering questions regarding the spread of respiratory diseases and influenza A, said that the outbreak is less severe than last year.
“Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the northern hemisphere. The diseases appear to be less severe and spread on a smaller scale compared to the previous year. I can assure you the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners in China. It is safe to travel in China," she said.
Moreover, the authorities also highlighted that respiratory infections surged during winter, and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China has also issued guidelines for managing respiratory diseases in cold.
The health ministry on Friday, January 3, 2025, said that they are closely monitoring the situation regarding HMPV.