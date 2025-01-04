World's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi sets exciting goals for 2025

The world’s tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi, has recently revealed big plans for 2025!
Rumeysa, a 27-year-old web developer from Turkey remarkably stands at 215.16 cm (7ft 1in).
As per The Guinness World Records (GWR), she has a desire to travel and explore as many places around the world as possible.
Rumeysa was recognized as the world’s tallest woman by the Guinness World Record in 2021.
She expressed, “My New Year’s resolutions are to visit more countries and landmarks, return to the USA at some point in 2025, and explore more opportunities related to my personal career.”
When Rumeysa was asked to reflect on the previous year, she mentioned, “My highlights include bringing my GWR records up to eight, travelling to London, finally meeting the GWR team and Jyoti.”
Last year in November, Rumeysa and shortest women, Jyoti gathered for afternoon tea in London to mark the 20th annual Guinness World Records Day.
Rumeysa has a rare condition called Weaver syndrome. Her case was only the 27th ever diagnosed and the first in Turkey. She relies on a wheelchair for mobility and can only stand with the help of a walker.
Other titles that Rumeysa holds include:
- Widest hand span on a living person (female) - 22.6 cm (8.9 in)
- Largest hands on a living person (female) - right hand measures 24.93 cm (9.81 in) and left hand measures 24.26 cm (9.55 in)
- Longest back on a living person (female) - 59.90 cm (23.58 in)
- Longest ears on a person (female) - 9.58 cm (3.77 in).