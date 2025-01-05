New York takes bold step as first US city to implement congestion charge

World

The goal of the congestion charge scheme is to reduce the severe traffic congestion in New York City

  January 05, 2025
New York has become the first city in the United States to implement a congestion charge.

As per BBC, these charge applies to an area located south of Central Park in New York City.

This area includes well-known places such as the Empire State Building, Times Square and the financial district near Wall Street.

Car drivers will be required to pay a fee of up to $9 each day to the congestion charge zone and if they enter at times other than peak hours, the fees will be lower, at $2.25.

While the small trucks and non-commuters buses will be charged $14.40 to enter Manhattan during peak hours.

Meanwhile, large buses and trucks will face a higher fee of $21.60 to enter the area at those times.

The goal of the congestion charge scheme is to reduce the severe traffic congestion in New York City and generate a large amount of money to support the city’s public transportation system.

However, the scheme has faced opposition, including from prominent individuals like Donald Trump, who was President-elect at the time.

New York state Governor Kathy Hochul supported the idea of implementing a congestion charge.

However, due to objections from some commuters and businesses, the plan was delayed and adjusted before it could be put into action.

