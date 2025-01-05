New York takes bold step as first US city to implement congestion charge

New York has become the first city in the United States to implement a congestion charge.
As per BBC, these charge applies to an area located south of Central Park in New York City.
This area includes well-known places such as the Empire State Building, Times Square and the financial district near Wall Street.
Car drivers will be required to pay a fee of up to $9 each day to the congestion charge zone and if they enter at times other than peak hours, the fees will be lower, at $2.25.
While the small trucks and non-commuters buses will be charged $14.40 to enter Manhattan during peak hours.
Meanwhile, large buses and trucks will face a higher fee of $21.60 to enter the area at those times.
The goal of the congestion charge scheme is to reduce the severe traffic congestion in New York City and generate a large amount of money to support the city’s public transportation system.
However, the scheme has faced opposition, including from prominent individuals like Donald Trump, who was President-elect at the time.
New York state Governor Kathy Hochul supported the idea of implementing a congestion charge.
However, due to objections from some commuters and businesses, the plan was delayed and adjusted before it could be put into action.