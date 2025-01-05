Sci-Tech

Roborock unveils groundbreaking robotic arm in new Saros Z70 vacuum

The arm can only handle lighter objects that weigh less than 300 grams

  January 05, 2025
Roborock has introduced a new feature in its latest flagship robot vacuum, the Saros Z70.

As per The Verge, the new model includes an actual articulating robotic arm.

Unlike the smaller arm in the previous model, the S8 MaxV Ultra, this new arm is larger and can move to pick up things like socks and tissues while the vacuum is cleaning.

Although the arm is currently slow and a bit intimidating, it has the potential to help vacuum clean more effectively by removing obstacles before it reaches them.

Reports confirmed that the robotic arm works, but it is slow, taking about a minute to pick up each item.

The arm can only handle lighter objects that weigh less than 300 grams.

Roborock plans to expand the range of the arm it can pick up over time, but it hasn’t promised the ability to handle heavier objects.

As per Roborock, “The Saros Z70’s arm is “the first-of-its-kind mass-produced foldable robotic arm with five axis.”

The vacuum is equipped with a camera and LED light to help it spot objects. It also has sensors that can detect the weight of an object and determine its position.

However, the pricing for the vacuum hasn’t been released yet, but it is expected to ship by June this year.

