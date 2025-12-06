YouTube Recap not showing up on mobile or desktop? Here's how to see it

YouTube officially released its new YouTube Recap, a feature that summarizes your past 12 months of viewing habits.
Released earlier this week, it provides you a story-style overview of your top interests, most-watched channels, and most-watched videos of the entire year.
YouTube Music Recap also lets users install or share their summary.
However, a few users have complained that they are unable to access the the YouTube , here’s how to find it:
Mobile
To access YouTube Recap on mobile, follow these steps:
- Firstly, launch the YouTube app.
- Click on the You tab on the bottom navigation bar.
- Select the “Your 2025 Recap is here” banner near the top.
Desktop
To access YouTube Recap on desktop, follow these steps:
- Go to youtube.com/recap in your browser.
- Sign in if required.
- Tap the banner to watch your 2025 YouTube Recap.
YouTube Recap is available all across the globe, started in North America on December 2, with other regions gaining access gradually throughout the week.
This feature is a highly-interactive way for users to get a sneak peek on their year and explore their YouTube activity in a visually appealing format.