Meta AI receives real-time news after new publisher deals

In a significant development, Meta has signed new commercial data agreements with major publishers to provide the company its chatbot, real-time access to global, entertainment, and breaking news.
Whenever users ask news-related questions, Meta AI will offer updated information along with links to articles so users can read full stories on publishers’ websites.
Meta stated this will assist partners outlets reach broader audiences.
The company has collaborated with international media outlets, including CNN, Fox News, Fox Sports, Le Monde Group, People Inc., The Daily Caller, The Washington Examiner, and USA Today, with additional partners expected in the near future.
This transition comes after the company minimised its focus on news on its platforms, including discontinuing Facebook’s News tab in 2024.
In 2022, Meta stopped paying publishers but is now returning to compensation as it focuses on strengthening Meta AI with real-time news coverage.
Apart from this, Meta is currently preparing to boost engagement with its AI-powered tools amid intensifying competition and criticism of its Llama 4 model.