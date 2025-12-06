Sci-Tech

Meta AI receives real-time news after new publisher deals

Meta AI will offer updated information along with links to articles so users can read full stories on publishers’ websites

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Meta AI receives real-time news after new publisher deals

Meta AI receives real-time news after new publisher deals

In a significant development, Meta has signed new commercial data agreements with major publishers to provide the company its chatbot, real-time access to global, entertainment, and breaking news.

Whenever users ask news-related questions, Meta AI will offer updated information along with links to articles so users can read full stories on publishers’ websites.

Meta stated this will assist partners outlets reach broader audiences.

The company has collaborated with international media outlets, including CNN, Fox News, Fox Sports, Le Monde Group, People Inc., The Daily Caller, The Washington Examiner, and USA Today, with additional partners expected in the near future.

This transition comes after the company minimised its focus on news on its platforms, including discontinuing Facebook’s News tab in 2024.

In 2022, Meta stopped paying publishers but is now returning to compensation as it focuses on strengthening Meta AI with real-time news coverage.

Apart from this, Meta is currently preparing to boost engagement with its AI-powered tools amid intensifying competition and criticism of its Llama 4 model.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Cloudflare restores services following minor dashboard outage

Cloudflare restores services following minor dashboard outage
This outage comes a few days after a widespread outage that severely impacted several major platforms

Discord unveils ‘Wrapped-Style’ Checkpoint 2025: Here's how to see it

Discord unveils ‘Wrapped-Style’ Checkpoint 2025: Here's how to see it
Discord Checkpoint 2025 is currently only accessible on desktop and browser, mobile users have not received it yet

Meta brings new support hub to address Facebook and Instagram account issues

Meta brings new support hub to address Facebook and Instagram account issues
Meta's new support hub is accessible iOS and Android worldwide, brings together key tools for reporting account issues

Spotify Wrapped 2025 engages over 200 million users within 24 hours

Spotify Wrapped 2025 engages over 200 million users within 24 hours
Spotify Wrapped remains a highly anticipated feature, enabling users to celebrate their listening habits

Supermoon 2025 to occur tonight: Check global timings

Supermoon 2025 to occur tonight: Check global timings
Here's how to watch the final supermoon of the year, global timings, and more

Micron announces exit from consumer memory business: Here's why

Micron announces exit from consumer memory business: Here's why
Micron shares declined to 2.6% in afternoon trading after the major announcement

Meta begins mass shutdown of under-16 accounts in Australia as ban looms

Meta begins mass shutdown of under-16 accounts in Australia as ban looms
The tech giant has started to remove Instagram and Facebook accounts of users under 16 in accordance with the new social media ban

Intel's stock spikes 8% following reports of Apple chip partnership

Intel's stock spikes 8% following reports of Apple chip partnership
Apple is likely to integrate Intel to manufacture its M-series chips for future MacBook Air and iPad Pro models

Spotify Wrapped 2025 officially released: Top artists, new features

Spotify Wrapped 2025 officially released: Top artists, new features
Spotify Wrapped 2025 brings comprehensive suite of advanced features, providing deeper insights and more interactivity

Android 16 brings new AI notification summaries, and more

Android 16 brings new AI notification summaries, and more
The Alphabet-owned Google introduces several accessibility updates, including richer descriptions in Guided Frame

Apple iPhone 17e to launch with top-notch features

Apple iPhone 17e to launch with top-notch features
The iPhone17e will reportedly gain the Dynamic Island and Apple’s A19 chip

NASA plans to launch mini telescope to hunt for life on 20 distant planets

NASA plans to launch mini telescope to hunt for life on 20 distant planets
NASA to send mini telescope Pandora in space with a big mission to find alien life