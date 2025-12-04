Sci-Tech

Spotify Wrapped 2025 engages over 200 million users within 24 hours

Spotify Wrapped remains a highly anticipated feature, enabling users to celebrate their listening habits

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The recently launched Spotify Wrapped 2025 made headlines by becoming the platform’s biggest Wrapped ever, engaging over 200 million users within the first 24 hours.

This huge spike marks a 19% increase from last year. On the contrary, Wrapped 2024 engaged the same amount of audience after 62 hours of launch. Engaged users are counted as those who viewed at least one story in the Wrapped experience.

The feature was shared over 500 million times this year, 41% more than last year, including in-app shares, screenshots, and downloads. Major markets bringing massive engagement included the US, India, Indonesia, Japan, Colombia, and Thailand.

In 2024, Wrapped received backlash for focusing on AI podcasts rather than more creative, detailed data stories.

In response, the Swedish-music streaming giant revamped Wrapped 2025 with a range of advanced features, offering deeper insights.

In Spotify Wrapped 2025, the company focused on social connectivity. Users could compare their “listening age”, explore their Wrapped group category, and participate in the first live multiplayer Wrapped Party, along with their friends.

