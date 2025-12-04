Meta brings new support hub to address Facebook and Instagram account issues

In a significant update, Meta has launched a new centralised support hub for Facebook and Instagram, stating its previous help feature falls short of the expectations.
The hub plays a pivotal role in bringing key features together for reporting account issues, recovering lost accounts, and accessing answers via AI-powered search and a new AI assistant.
The AI agent, currently being tested with Facebook users, will provide personalised assistance with several tasks, including account recovery, profile management, and updating settings.
Meta further revealed its broader plans to expand the tool to other apps soon.
According to the company, its AI systems have assisted minimised account hacks by over 30% globally and have enhanced its ability to identify suspicious logins.
Furthermore, Meta stated that AI has reduced the rate of mistakenly disabled accounts and accelerated appeals processes.
However, several users report the opposite experience, stating they’ve lost access to their accounts because of system errors with no human support accessible.
It has now become widespread, prompting users to create Reddit forums dedicated to taking legal action against Meta.
With this update, Meta will simplify account recovery with clear steps, optional selfie-video verification, and better security alerts.
Availability
The hub is accessible iOS and Android worldwide, brings together key tools for reporting account issues and offers a streamlined user experience.