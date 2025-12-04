Sci-Tech

Meta brings new support hub to address Facebook and Instagram account issues

Meta's new support hub is accessible iOS and Android worldwide, brings together key tools for reporting account issues

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Meta brings new support hub to address Facebook and Instagram account issues
Meta brings new support hub to address Facebook and Instagram account issues

In a significant update, Meta has launched a new centralised support hub for Facebook and Instagram, stating its previous help feature falls short of the expectations.

The hub plays a pivotal role in bringing key features together for reporting account issues, recovering lost accounts, and accessing answers via AI-powered search and a new AI assistant.

The AI agent, currently being tested with Facebook users, will provide personalised assistance with several tasks, including account recovery, profile management, and updating settings.

Meta further revealed its broader plans to expand the tool to other apps soon.

According to the company, its AI systems have assisted minimised account hacks by over 30% globally and have enhanced its ability to identify suspicious logins.

Furthermore, Meta stated that AI has reduced the rate of mistakenly disabled accounts and accelerated appeals processes.

However, several users report the opposite experience, stating they’ve lost access to their accounts because of system errors with no human support accessible.

It has now become widespread, prompting users to create Reddit forums dedicated to taking legal action against Meta.

With this update, Meta will simplify account recovery with clear steps, optional selfie-video verification, and better security alerts.

Availability

The hub is accessible iOS and Android worldwide, brings together key tools for reporting account issues and offers a streamlined user experience.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spotify Wrapped 2025 engages over 200 million users within 24 hours

Spotify Wrapped 2025 engages over 200 million users within 24 hours
Spotify Wrapped remains a highly anticipated feature, enabling users to celebrate their listening habits

Supermoon 2025 to occur tonight: Check global timings

Supermoon 2025 to occur tonight: Check global timings
Here's how to watch the final supermoon of the year, global timings, and more

Micron announces exit from consumer memory business: Here's why

Micron announces exit from consumer memory business: Here's why
Micron shares declined to 2.6% in afternoon trading after the major announcement

Meta begins mass shutdown of under-16 accounts in Australia as ban looms

Meta begins mass shutdown of under-16 accounts in Australia as ban looms
The tech giant has started to remove Instagram and Facebook accounts of users under 16 in accordance with the new social media ban

Intel's stock spikes 8% following reports of Apple chip partnership

Intel's stock spikes 8% following reports of Apple chip partnership
Apple is likely to integrate Intel to manufacture its M-series chips for future MacBook Air and iPad Pro models

Spotify Wrapped 2025 officially released: Top artists, new features

Spotify Wrapped 2025 officially released: Top artists, new features
Spotify Wrapped 2025 brings comprehensive suite of advanced features, providing deeper insights and more interactivity

Android 16 brings new AI notification summaries, and more

Android 16 brings new AI notification summaries, and more
The Alphabet-owned Google introduces several accessibility updates, including richer descriptions in Guided Frame

Apple iPhone 17e to launch with top-notch features

Apple iPhone 17e to launch with top-notch features
The iPhone17e will reportedly gain the Dynamic Island and Apple’s A19 chip

NASA plans to launch mini telescope to hunt for life on 20 distant planets

NASA plans to launch mini telescope to hunt for life on 20 distant planets
NASA to send mini telescope Pandora in space with a big mission to find alien life

AWS upgrades AgentCore with new policy controls, memory features, and more

AWS upgrades AgentCore with new policy controls, memory features, and more
The updates were revealed at AWS re:Invent, aiming to push the boundaries towards excellence

YouTube launches its own variant of Spotify Wrapped for videos

YouTube launches its own variant of Spotify Wrapped for videos
YouTube also introduced trend charts emphasising the top topics, creators, podcasts, and songs in the US for 2025

Apple Music Replay 2025 now available: How to access it?

Apple Music Replay 2025 now available: How to access it?
Apple Music Replay 2025 released as a weekly update in 2019 ahead of shifting to a yearly recap format in 2022