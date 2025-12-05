Sci-Tech

Cloudflare restores services following minor dashboard outage

This outage comes a few days after a widespread outage that severely impacted several major platforms

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Cloudflare has restored its software services after a minor outage that occurred Friday, disrupting several websites.

The outage started at 0847 GMT and 0913 GMT, was caused by a change to how Cloudflare’s firewall handles requests and was not an attack.

The update aimed to reduce a recently disclosed vulnerability in React Server Components that could enable unverified suspicious code execution.

This outage comes a few days after a widespread outage that severely impacted major platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, and more.

Cloudflare’s stock sharply declined as much as 4.5% in premarket trading.

According to DownDetector, a web outage tracking site, nearly 2,000 people reported the outage. The incident underscores concerns over reliance on a few vendors for critical web and security services and whether organisations have sufficient contingency plans.

Recent similar incidents include Amazon Web Services’ October outage affecting Snapchat and Reddit, highlights the dependence on widely used cloud infrastructures.

