Discord unveils ‘Wrapped-Style’ Checkpoint 2025: Here's how to see it

Discord has launched Checkpoint 2025, a music recap feature similar to Spotify Wrapped.
The Checkpoint 2025 comes a few days following the launch of Spotify Wrapped 2025, underscoring each user’s activity throughout 2025, messages sent, top games played and the friends they interact with most.
Discord Checkpoint 2025 stats:
Here are the key stats of Checkpoint 2025:
- Total messages sent
- Top games played
- Favourite emojis and servers
- Time spent in voice chats
Discord announced the feature in a TikTok post, encouraging users to update the app to enjoy the recently introduced exciting recap.
How to check Discord Checkpoint?
The feature is currently only accessible on desktop and browser. Mobile users have not received it yet.
If you have not received the Discord Wrapped 2025, then these must be the reasons:
- They remained inactive enough in 2025
- They are new to Discord
- They turned off “Use data to personalize my Discord experience”
Even users without a Checkpoint can still claim the Checkpoint Avatar Decoration.
To view it, users are required to update Discord to the latest version.
Tap the green flag icon in the top-right corner
Users can view their Checkpoint until January 15, 2026.
Discord launched Checkpoint to mark its 10th anniversary, calling it a tribute to a decade of games, communities and friendships.