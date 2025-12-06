Moon, Jupiter to align in rare conjunction: Here’s all you need to know

From the recent supermoon to northern lights sightings, December has produced plenty of celestial activity so far and there is more to come.
On Sunday night, December 7, the moon and Jupiter will appear together, known as a conjunction.
As per NASA, conjunctions are when celestial objects in the sky, like planets and moons, appear close together even though they're actually not. For example, while the moon and Jupiter will look like they are near each other from our point of view, in space, they're hundreds of millions of miles apart.
To see the pair together, look up to the moon in the eastern sky on the night of December 7.
Even though the moon will be close to its full phase that night, it will not outshine the planet as Jupiter will still be easily visible to the naked eye.
December has plenty more to give for skywatchers, with a lot of other interesting stuff happening. Next weekend will be the peak of the Geminids, a very prolific meteor shower, as Earth passes through the trail of debris of the strange blue asteroid 3200 Phaethon.
Though the gibbous Moon might make things a bit bright, the peak on the weekend of Dec 13-14 might offer up to 40-50 meteors an hour, according to NASA.