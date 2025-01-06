World

Longest road project in Wales finally nears completion after two decades

The Heads of the Valleys is one of the biggest and most difficult road construction projects in the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
The construction of the Heads of the Valleys dual carriageway, which has been undergoing construction for 23 years, is expected to be finished this year.

As per Sky News, completing the dual carriageway has been one of the biggest and most difficult road construction projects in the UK, requiring advanced technical solutions.

The Welsh government has spent £1.4bn on this initiative and is expected to shorten travel times and make roads safer.

The section of road between Hirwaun and Dowlais is the last part of the project to be finished which involves multiple phases.

Local councillor David Hughes said that the improvements would be "good for the community. It's a quicker road and hopefully will bring more employment and more work into the area.”

In the meantime, Wales's transport secretary, Ken Skates, said, "It's been a complex project which has not been without its challenges, and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in helping us to deliver one of the largest road projects in the UK.”

The project was one of several ongoing road improvement initiatives.

