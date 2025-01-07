Two bodies found in JetBlue plane's landing gear in Florida

Two people were found dead inside the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane during a routine check in Florida.
As per Sky News, the flight numbered 1801 had recently landed at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport in Florida after completing its journey from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
The landing gear compartment, also known as a wheel well, is the part of the aeroplane located underneath the aircraft.
This area is used to store the retractable landing gear when the plane is in flight.
JetBlue issued a statement that reads, "Tragically, both individuals were deceased. At this time, the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation.”
It added, “This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred.”
However, no information has been provided regarding the identities of the two people who died or how they managed to get into plane’s landing gear compartment.
The same event happened on Christmas Eve, when a dead body was found in the landing gear compartment of a United States plane.
The plane had taken off from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and landed at Kahului Airport in Hawaii.