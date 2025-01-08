World

Donald Trump issues big warning to NATO, refuses to rule out military force

U.S new President Donald Trump gives final verdict on ruling out military force in Panama Canal and Greenland

  January 08, 2025
US president-elect Donald Trump has given a major warning to NATO after refusing to rule out military or economic action to seize the Panama Canal and Greenland.

He claimed that NATO spending should be increased to 5% per member state.

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Trump made big claims about policies when he takes office on 20 January.

As per Sky News, he claimed, "nobody knows more about NATO than I do. If it weren't for me, NATO wouldn't exist right now. I raised from countries that weren't paying their bills, over $680bn. I saved NATO, but NATO is taking advantage of us."

When asked, if he can give a word on not resorting to military action or economic coercion in trying to get control of the areas, Trump said, "No, I can't assure you on either of those two. But, I can say this, we need them for economic security."

The 78-year-old Republican also criticised the late Jimmy Carter for signing over the Panama Canal to Panama during his presidency, saying it's "a disgrace what took place" and "Jimmy Carter gave it to them for one dollar."

