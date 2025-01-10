New reports EXPOSE dangers hiding in your favorite protein powders 

Recent reports revealed shocking details about protein powders.
As per CNN, a new investigation discovered that over-the-counter protein powders may have high levels of lead and cadmium.
The highest levels of these harmful substances were found in plant-based, organic and chocolate-flavoured protein powders.
The US Environmental Protection Agency states that no amount of lead is safe for humans.
In the meantime, the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration warns that cadmium is a cancer causing substance and is also harmful to various parts of the body, including the heart, kidneys, digestive system, brain, respiratory system and reproductive system.
The reports revealed that plant-based protein powders, such as those made from soy, rice, peas and other plants, contained three times more lead compared to whey-based protein powders, which are the liquid left after cheese is produced.
As per the reports, chocolate flavouring in protein powders was another significant source of contamination.
While dark chocolate or cacao offers health benefits for being rich in beneficial compounds like flavonoids, antioxidants and minerals, it has been found to contain high levels of heavy metals.
Measures consumers can adopt:
Experts suggest that you don’t have to stop using protein powders if you’re maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but it’s important to be careful and choose them wisely when shopping.
Jaclyn Bowen, executive director of the Clean Label Project, said, “For people following a fully plant-based diet, protein powders made from peas appear to have the lowest levels of heavy metals.
She further adviced, “If you don’t have any dietary restrictions, the data suggests that whey-based or egg-based, vanilla-flavored protein powders will have the least amount.”